She simply stopped replying!

I am a 32-year old guy and have been single for over two years. I have used dating apps a lot and met a few women since my last relationship, but none of them seemed interesting enough for me to want to commit to something. A month or so ago, I met someone I really like. We had a great time and I genuinely wanted to get to know her better. We began chatting after the date, and she casually asked me about my last relationship. When I told her it was two years ago, she stopped communicating. I waited for a day or two, then asked her what the problem was, and she said it felt like a red flag that I had not been with anyone for so long. I tried to explain, but she simply stopped responding. I don’t know what to do. Should I try and meet her in person to explain myself better? She doesn’t even take my calls. Please help.

You may have perfectly logical reasons for everything, but there is little you can do when someone isn’t interested in listening to them or accepting them. You can always message her asking for an opportunity to explain in person, but the decision to respond or move on is hers. If she believes this is a red flag, even if it isn’t, that is her prerogative. Why not simply tell her that you respect her decision, but that you would like it if she would give you a chance to talk about your past? If she ignores that too, she is clearly pointing out that she isn’t interested. If that happens, you should accept that this isn’t going to work.

My boyfriend always says the rudest things to people without understanding that he can be hurtful. How do I get him to see this?

If he is an adult and wilfully brushes aside your advice, you should tell him that being disrespectful to anyone is never okay, and not good for any relationship.

