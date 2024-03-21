If you are prepared to work towards doing whatever you can, in your individual capacities, you will eventually arrive at a way of managing this better

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article Should I just forget about her? x 00:00

A close friend of mine introduced me to a girl who had a great conversation with me and gave me her number when I asked for it. She took my number too but didn’t respond when I messaged her a couple of days later. My friend thinks she likes me, and I also got the sense that she would like to chat with me again. I don’t want to be pushy, but I also think it’s a little disrespectful for someone to just ignore a message for so long. Should I call her, or just assume that someone who is so casual about communication is not worth getting to know?

It’s a bit unfair to write off someone as being uncommunicative based on one message. There could be valid reasons for her not responding, and it’s always better to get an explanation before evaluating it and then coming to conclusions about what she’s like. I suggest you call and speak to her instead of waiting for a text message. If she doesn’t return your call or have that conversation, you can assume she isn’t interested and move on.

I’m struggling with a long-term relationship and don’t know if I should end it. My boyfriend has been working in another city for seven months and we managed to handle it until now, but we’re both feeling the strain and are worried about this falling apart. What should we do?

You have to understand and accept that this isn’t going to be easy, and reiterate what matters to you both. If you are prepared to work towards doing whatever you can, in your individual capacities, you will eventually arrive at a way of managing this better. That can only be done if you talk about where things stand, how much you both want this to happen, and whether you are ready to make a few compromises. Planning a meeting sometime soon will also help.

ADVERTISEMENT

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com