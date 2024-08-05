The sooner you tell him this, the easier it will be for him to see things from your perspective

Illustration/Uday Mohite

Listen to this article Why can’t I find a girlfriend? x 00:00

I am a 24-year old guy and have been single my whole life. I have tried asking a lot of women out, but it never goes beyond a date or two and it always feels as if they aren’t really interested in me. I don’t know if I am doing anything wrong, but I also know that I have always been respectful and well-behaved. I am getting to a place where I don’t even feel like getting into a relationship, which is worrying because I am aware that it’s not normal to feel this way. My friends are all on their third or fourth relationships, and I just feel more left out with every passing month. Should I give up until something happens of its own accord, or keep trying and risk becoming angrier?

Relationships can’t be forced, no matter what anyone tells you. They’re also not going to happen without work, because they involve two individuals with minds of their own. You may believe you’re doing nothing wrong, but there are multiple reasons why you may not be able to connect with someone. Meeting as many new people as possible is important, as is feedback from people you trust. Also, if you feel like speaking to a professional about the anger or resentment that is starting to appear, it may help you build coping mechanisms that will affect how you approach people in the future. Take a step back, focus only on making new friends, and try not putting too much pressure on yourself.

ADVERTISEMENT

We broke up eight months ago, but I want my ex back and don’t know how to tell him this. He has moved on though...

Sending him a message or having a direct conversation is best, but it’s important to acknowledge that he is entitled to move on irrespective of how you feel. The sooner you tell him this, the easier it will be for him to see things from your perspective.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com