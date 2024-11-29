Why is she filled with such doubt?

It’s okay for two people to approach the possibility of a relationship differently. Just because you feel confident about her potential as a partner doesn’t necessarily mean she has to feel the same way

I recently met a woman via a dating app and we went out a few times. She’s smart, funny, kind, and everything I would like a partner to be. I think we hit it off and she seemed to like me too, but she is constantly filled with doubts about our future. I spoke to her about a relationship, and she said she would like to think about it but, whenever I bring it up now, she says she needs more time. We still meet, which I think is a good sign, but she doesn’t seem any closer to arriving at a decision about whether we have a chance together. Should I stick to this and keep trying, or leave her alone and wait for her to reach out? I don’t want to get frustrated and pass that on to her, but I can’t understand what her problem is.

It’s okay for two people to approach the possibility of a relationship differently. Just because you feel confident about her potential as a partner doesn’t necessarily mean she has to feel the same way. She has been clear about asking for more time, and meeting you is precisely her way of gauging what kind of person you are. You may not understand her process, or what she is looking for, but not giving her time seems as if you are ending something even before it has begun. Her wanting to meet is a good sign, as you point out, so why risk losing someone you think is perfect for you just because you’re impatient? If it isn’t going to work, why not wait for her to tell you that?

My husband isn’t interested in physical intimacy, and this causes a lot of problems in our marriage. He doesn’t want to speak to a professional, which I think is a sign that he isn’t interested in resolving this. Should I end the marriage?

If this has no resolution in sight, and is causing you anguish, you may have no choice.

The inbox is now open to take your most carnal and amorous queries. Send your questions on email to lovedoc@mid-day.com