10 per cent water supply cut in Mumbai during March 25-April 8

There will be 10 per cent water supply cut in parts of Mumbai during March 25-April 8, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The cut will be in wards including ward A (Colaba, Churchgate), C (Bhuleshwar, Pydhonie), D (Tardeo, Girgaum, Walkeshwar), G/South (Worli, Lower Parel, Prabhadevi), G/North wards (Dadar, Mahim, Shivaji Park), all wards of western suburbs (from Bandra to Dahisar) and L, N, S wards in eastern suburbs which comprises of parts of Kurla, Ghatkopar and Bhandup.

The cut would be necessitated owing to work of installing a valve on Gundavali-Kapurbawadi-Bhandup water supply tunnel at Kapurbawadi and Bhandup Complex.

Residents of these wards should use water carefully during the water cut period and cooperate with civic administration, a BMC official said.