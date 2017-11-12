35-year-old married woman gang-raped after being offered lift in a car

A 35-year-old married woman was allegedly raped in Indore by three men after being offered lift in a car, police said today.

The incident took place on October 30, when the woman was waiting for a bus at Teen Imli Square they said.



Representational Pic

An official of Kshipra police station said the victim has mentioned in the complaint when she was waiting for a bus, one of her acquaintances named Mahesh Gole offered to drop her home in his vehicle.

Since the victim knew Gole, she agreed to get into his car, the complaint said.

The officer said that besides Gole, his driver and one more man were also inside the car.

"However, instead of dropping her home, Gole took the car behind a defunct factory in Manglia area, where the accused raped the woman after threatening her. They fled from the spot after the crime," police said.

A case has been registered against the accused under relevant sections of the IPC. Further investigation is being carried out and a hunt is on for the accused.