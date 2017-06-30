Bhutan accuses China of constructing road in its territory

While the government of India is yet to make any comment on the stand-off with Chinese troops along the border in Sikkim, the External Affairs Ministry on Thursday circulated a statement from the Bhutan government that accused China of not respecting border agreements and constructing a road on the Bhutanese territory.

The statement issued by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bhutan on Thursday said the Chinese army started construction of a road from Dokola in the Doklam area towards the Bhutan army camp in Zompelri.

"Bhutan has conveyed to the Chinese side, both on the ground and through diplomatic channel, that the construction of the road inside Bhutanese territory is a direct violation of the agreements and affects the process of demarcating the boundary between our two countries. Bhutan hopes that the status quo in the Doklam area will be maintained as before 16 June 2017," the statement read.

"Boundary talks are ongoing between Bhutan and China and we have written agreements of 1988 and 1998 stating that the two sides agree to maintain peace and tranquility in their border areas pending a final settlement on the boundary question, and to maintain status quo on the boundary as before March 1959," it said.

The agreement also states that the two sides would refrain from taking unilateral action, or use force, to change the status quo of the boundary, it said.