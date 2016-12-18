Car bombing kills 13 Turkish soldiers



People walk next to the wreck of public bus following an explosion on Saturday in Kayseri, central Turkey. Pic/AFP



Istanbul: Thirteen Turkish soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded on Saturday in a car bombing targeting off-duty conscripts being taken by bus on a weekend shopping trip.

Fifty-five soldiers were wounded in the attack in central Anatolian city of Kayseri, the army said, adding there could also be civilian casualties.

Television pictures showed that the bus had been reduced to a smouldering wreck by the impact of the blast.