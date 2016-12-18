E-paper

Car bombing kills 13 Turkish soldiers

By Agencies | Posted 18-Dec-2016

People walk next to the wreck of public bus following an explosion on Saturday in Kayseri, central Turkey. Pic/AFP
Istanbul: Thirteen Turkish soldiers were killed and dozens more wounded on Saturday in a car bombing targeting off-duty conscripts being taken by bus on a weekend shopping trip.

Fifty-five soldiers were wounded in the attack in central Anatolian city of Kayseri, the army said, adding there could also be civilian casualties.

Television pictures showed that the bus had been reduced to a smouldering wreck by the impact of the blast.

Five female Afghan security staff shot

Kandahar: Gunmen shot dead five female airport workers and their driver in Afghanistan on Friday. The women were in a van driving to the airport in the Kandahar province when three gunmen opened fire, provincial spokesman Samim Kheplwak said. "The attackers fled the area and we have launched an investigation," he said.

0 Comments

