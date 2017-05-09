Class 12 colleges admission process leaves Mumbai students in lurch

Std 12 college admission online process yet to start, leaving students wishing to switch streams and colleges in the lurch across the city



The admission process for Std 12 was offline till last year. File pic

Students looking to switch colleges or streams for Std 12 have been left confused and worried after the state government sent the process online this year. With not even a month left for the new academic year to begin, students who wish to switch are still waiting for admission through the centralised online process.

Rupali Gaikwad, who completed her Std 11 in the science stream, wants to switch to the Arts stream for Std 12. She wants to start preparing for Std 12, but has no choice now but to wait. The state government, in order to control malpractices, had issued an order that Std 12 admissions would be conducted online from this year.

Std 12 admissions have always been conducted at the college level, offline. This year, if you are proceeding from Std 11 to 12 in the same college and same stream, your admission will be done by the college itself, online. But, if you are looking to change streams or colleges you will have to wait for the Deputy Director of Education, Mumbai, to begin the centralised process.

"I want to shift from Science to Arts in the same college. There are seats available, but, I cannot shift yet because the college says it is not in their hands. I have been making the rounds of the Deputy Director's office, but they have told me to wait for the centralised process to begin. I need to start studying for my Std 12 board exams," said Rupali.

Samir is already looking for admission to a coaching institute to prepare for Std 12. "I am very confused about what to do. It is already May. Colleges will start in June, and coaching institutes have begun classes already. But, I am not yet sure whether my admission will be done."

Deputy Director of Education, Mumbai, B B Chavan, said, "The admission process will soon begin. We are currently at the stage of creating software for it. We are hoping to start it by May 15."

He added, "Students wanting to change streams will be given priority over those wanting to change colleges as it is a more popular one."