Donald Trump to keep White House visitor logs secret



Donald Trump

Washington: The Trump administration has said it will not follow former US president Barack Obama's policy of voluntarily disclosing the names of visitors to the White House complex, citing "grave national security risks and privacy concerns."

The announcement marks a significant shift from the Obama administration, which released the names of nearly 6 million visitors, including scores of lobbyists.

The Trump administration said it would release information under far more limited circumstances: when Freedom of Information Act requests are filed for those visiting offices of the White House characterised under the law as separate agencies, such as the Office of Management and Budget.