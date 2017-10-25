A fight over a bidi landed two inmates of the Yerwada Central Prison in hospital on Sunday. A case was registered with the Yerwada police station on Monday by the jailer against the two inmates identified as Aakshay Lonare, 43, and Ajay Matti, 48.

Jail Superintendent of Yerwada Central Prison U T Pawar said, "The incident took place on Sunday around 12.30 pm. Lonare is an undertrial, charged with sexual abuse and kidnapping, and has been behind the bars since 2015, while Matti is a life-imprisonment convict in a murder case."

He added, "Lonare suffers from seizures and was undergoing treatment at the prison hospital. Matti suffers from mental illness. As per the court order, he is under our custody and kept in hospital where he can be observed. Both are friends and usually sit, play, work and eat together. The incident is shocking for us."

Senior Inspector Mukund Mahajan of Yerwada police station said, "Lonare had kept his bidi with Matti, who finished it. Later Lonare demanded another bidi from him. They started abusing each other when Lonare picked up a stone and hit him on his head."

He added, "Both sustained minor injuries. Based on the jailer's statement we have registered a case."