Four arrested for illegal mining in Uttar Pradesh

Four people were today arrested from Yamuna embankment area for allegedly being engaged in illegal mining, officials said today. SDM (Jewar) Rajpal Singh along with other officials and the police conducted a raid in Jhuppa area and found several men engaged in illegal mining.

The police managed to arrest four, while the others fled. District Magistrate B N Singh had directed officials to take action against mining mafias. "Those arrested were identified as Omvir, Bhola, Ravinder and Vinod. The drive against mining mafia will continue," the SDM said.

