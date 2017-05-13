Fresh US-led airstrike kills 12 in Syria



Members of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), made up of an alliance of Arab and Kurdish fighters, gather at the entrance of the Syrian town of Tabqa. Pics/AFP

At least 12 people were killed and 30 others wounded on Friday by a fresh US-led airstrike on the northern Syrian province of Raqqa, state TV reported. The airstrike hit the Mishleb neighborhood in Raqqa, the report said.

The airstrike is the latest in a string of similar strikes that claimed the lives of civilians in the process of targeting positions of the Islamic State as Raqqa is the de facto capital of the IS.

A day earlier, at least 11 people were killed and nine others wounded by a US-led strike on one of the villages in the northern countryside of Raqqa. On Wednesday, at least 10 civilians were killed by US-led airstrike against the town of Sour in the countryside of the eastern province of Deir al-Zour.

The US-led anti-terror coalition has also been backing the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces in their push against the IS positions in Deir al-Zour and Raqqa province. The coalition previously acknowledged the falling of civilian victims by the airstrikes on IS-held areas in Syria.