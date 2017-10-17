Chandigarh: Haryanvi singer and dancer Harshita Dahiya was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Panipat district of Haryana on Tuesday while she was returning after a performance in a village, police said.

She was shot five-six times from close range while she was coming back in a car from Chamrara village in Israna block of Panipat, police said.

There were three other people in the car but they were not targetted by the assailants, who came in a black car.

The incident took place around 4.30 p.m.

Harshita, 22, who belonged to neighbouring Sonepat district, had posted a mobile video on social media recently in which she had pointed out that she was getting death threats but said she was not afraid.

It was not known if she had complained to the police regarding a threat to her life.

Harshita was a performer who sang Haryanvi 'Ragini' songs and was also a dancer.

Police said raids were being conducted to nab the culprits.

Panipat is around 165 km from here.