High court summons Ishrat Jahan's mother on November 14

The Ahmedabad High Court has issued a summon order to a family member of Ishrat Jahan, who died in a fake encounter on June 15, 2004. The court wants Ishrat's mother Shamima Kauser to be present on November 14. However, replying to the order, Kauser said that she would discuss it with her advocate and decide accordingly.

Mumbra resident Rauf Lala, who has been helping the family in the case for the past 10 years, received a call regarding the order, from the CBI on Thursday.

"They were handing over the summon order to me, but I asked them to deliver it to the family. Different agencies have been probing the case, including the SIT and CBI. In a chargesheet filed by the CBI, it was clearly specified that Jahan was killed in a fake encounter and that there is no terror angle to the case," said Lala.

Lawyer says

Advocate Vrinda Grover, who is representing the Jahan family, said, "I think the three accused, who are top officials, have applied for their discharge. We will oppose the application, as at this stage the court should see whether there is prima facie evidence to prosecute them. There is enough evidence to prove that she was illegally detained and murdered, and later the incident was shown as a fake encounter. We will oppose the discharge application on November 14."

