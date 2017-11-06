Indian arrested for stealing cash in Thailand

An Indian man has been arrested for stealing cash belonging to an Egyptian passenger at the Suvarnabhumi Airport here, the police said.

Police and airport officials launched an investigation after the Egyptian filed a complaint on Saturday, saying that cash in his luggage had been stolen while he was asleep in the departure lounge, the Bangkok Post reported on Monday.

The footage of a security camera showed that at 2.15 a.m. on Saturday, the Indian, Mahesh Vaijinath Mote, walked into the lounge and sat on a chair behind the Egyptian, who parked a trolley with his luggage near a power plug for passengers to recharge their mobile phone batteries.

The 23-year-old Indian pretended to get his phone recharged. When the Egyptian fell asleep, the Indian searched his luggage and took the cash. He then replaced the bag on the trolley before walking away.

The Indian man then hailed a taxi to a hotel in Silom area.

Information from the taxi driver led the police to arrest him. The police found $1,600, 1,560 dirhams and 12,500 baht in the Indian man's possession.

The Indian man first denied stealing the money but later confessed to the theft charge. He said he had travelled to Thailand on seven occasions.

Most recently, he stayed until September when his tourist visa expired and he ran out of money to pay hotel bills and for other expenses. Then he decided to go to the airport to steal money.