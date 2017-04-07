Maharashtra to resume bullock cart races

After Tamil Nadu revoked the ban on jallikattu, the state also passed a legislation to restart its traditional sport across the state



Organisers will have to seek the district collector's permission on a condition that bulls will not be subjected to any pain or suffering. File Pic

Taking a cue from Tamil Nadu's revival of the traditional bull sport jallikattu, the Maharashtra government too, has made a law in the state legislature, to restart bullock cart racing in the state.

The bill that was approved on Thursday says that the Central act banning the sport will be suitably amended, so that the traditional events are preserved and promoted as part of our culture. It also said that the event, if revived, would help in the survival and rearing of native breeds of bulls in the state.

Minister of Animal Husbandry Mahadev Jankar tabled the bill in the house on Thursday, a day before the budget session ends.

The new act will be called the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (Maharashtra Amendment) Act, 2017. It has provisions of preventing injuries to bulls and bullocks, and provides for a fine of R5 lakh or a three-year imprisonment.

Following Tamil Nadu

Bullock cart racing is called Bailachi Sharyat, Chhakadi or Shankarpat in various parts of Maharashtra. It is held on festive or other particular days or in village fairs. The demand to revive the race gained momentum after the Tamil Nadu government made a law in January this year. A large section of Tamil Nadu's population had taken to the streets to demand the revival of the traditional sport.

Bullock cart races were banned by the Supreme Court in 2014 along with the ban on Jallikattu. The court had upheld a July 11, 2011, notification of the Ministry of Environment and Forest that banned exhibition or training of bulls as performing animals. It also directed states, the Centre and the Animal Welfare Board of India to take steps to prevent the infliction of unnecessary pain or suffering on animals.

A tradition

Bullock cart race organisers in Maharashtra have been arguing that it is a tradition that has been running for centuries.

Other than Maharashtra, bullock cart races have been common to the culture in TN, Karnataka, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala and Gujarat.

Statement of objects and reasons of the bill says that bulls and bullocks are traditionally worshipped on festivals called Bail Pola or Bendur. The bull is considered a symbol of strength. The tradition is in vogue from ancient times.