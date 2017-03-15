Man practising black magic held for marrying woman fraudulently



Representational Pic

Hyderabad: A Unani medicine practitioner practising black magic has been arrested in Hyderabad on charge of marrying a woman patient through fraud.

Accused Hakim Syed Abbad Peer Quadri was taken into custody in Chandrayangutta area of the old city after 18-year-old Sabeena Begum, reported missing since March 6, was traced to his house.

Police said the 65-year-old was treating the young woman for a thyroid disease. Her marriage was fixed with one of her relatives but the prospective groom was avoiding her due to her health problem.

Deputy Commissioner of Police V. Satyanarayana said the accused, who also knew black magic, took advantage of the woman's state of mind after she left home without informing anybody and reached Hakim's house. He took her as his third wife.

The accused was booked under the Indian Penal Code and Drugs and Magic remedies Act, 1954.

This is the fourth incident of cheating by those practising black magic in old Hyderabad in the last one month.