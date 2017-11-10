Mumbai: BEST rolls out four battery operated buses on city roads

With an objective to reduce the level of air and noise pollution, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking on Friday rolled out its electricity-run buses on the roads of the metropolis. BEST is the transport wing of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Yuva Sena chief Aaditya Thackeray, today kicked off the service at an event held at Wadala Depot.





Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking rolled out its electricity-run buses on the roads of the metropolis. File pic

"Election Promise fulfilled and a personal dream for Mumbai: the Electric Bus. I congratulate the BEST for launching the fully electric, zero emission bus in BEST public transport today," tweeted Aaditya. "I see this as a historic step to curb pollution & emissions in our city, especially in a world facing global

warming, pollution issues. Proud to be the 1st city in Maharashtra to launch this, hope the race heats up for good environment," Aaditya said in another tweet.

"Initially from today, BEST has decided to introduce four electric midi non-ac buses in the city. These 31-seater buses have been procured at a cost of around Rs 1.61 crore each and will initially ply in South Mumbai," said a senior BEST official. "These electric buses create zero noise pollution and win-win situation for all of us. We have rolled out these buses at a time when most of the cities of the countries are facing severe air pollution and majority of the pollution is caused due to vehicles," he said.

Goldstone Infratech, the manufacture of the bus, while issuing a statement said the lithium ion battery operated bus can operate upto 200 km in one charge and it will provide safe, comfortable and emission free travel.