Another arrest has chirped in a cricket betting racket busted last month, taking the total number of arrested accused in the case to nine. Crime Branch officials have arrested a businessman named Rajesh Bajaj, 35, who owns a textile factory in Bhiwandi.



Representational Image

He also has an office at Kalbadevi and lives in Andheri.

Bajaj was a punter who placed bets. His name cropped up while interrogating the other accused. Cops suspect he has been into betting for a long time and are checking his background. Bajaj has been booked under sections 420, 465, 471 and 34 of the IPC and relevant sections of the Bombay Prevention of Gambling Act.

Probe into the racket has revealed that the arrested accused - which includes another businessman named Amit Gill, who is allegedly related to actor Arjun Rampal - used software for betting. The main server for this software was managed from Amsterdam. "We have sent a hard disk to FSL Kalina. In it, we have seen the software used by the bookies to keep track of accounts. The FSL report will help us know how this software works, and its links with bookies across the world," said an officer.