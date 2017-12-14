Narendra Modi casts vote in Gujarat polls

Narendra Modi stood in a queue along with other voters at the Nishan High School in the Sabarmati area. While in the queue, he was seen interacting with other voters

Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday cast his vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, amid loud cheers from a crowd gathered outside the polling booth in Ranip in Ahmedabad. Narendra Modi stood in a queue along with other voters at the Nishan High School in the Sabarmati area. While in the queue, he was seen interacting with other voters.

Narendra Modi. Pic/PTI

Modi was again cheered by hundreds as he stepped out after casting his vote. He waved to the crowd and displayed his index finger with the ink mark.

The Prime Minister then walked amid the crowd outside before getting into his car and leaving.

Modi had flown to Ahmedabad to cast his vote after formally commissioning the first of the Scorpene-class submarines - INS Kalvari - in the Indian Navy in Mumbai.

