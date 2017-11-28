Narendra Modi's campaign all about himself says P. Chidambaram

Congress leader P. Chidambaram on Tuesday accused Narendra Modi of forgetting that he was the Prime Minister of the country and said his whole election campaign in Gujarat was about himself and his past.

"Modi's campaign is about himself, his past and the alleged disdain of Gujarat and Gujaratis. Has he forgotten he is Prime Minister of India?" Chidambaram said in a series of tweets.



Narendra Modi Pic/ PTI

"The Gujarat election is not about Modi, the individual. It is about the promised 'achhe din' that has not come (up with) in 42 months," he added.The former Home Minister added that Modi was not talking about joblessness, lack of investment, collapse of small and medium enterprises, stagnant exports and price rise in his campaign "because he has no answers to the hard reality".

He said Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party may "desperately embrace Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel but the redoubtable Sardar had rejected the BJP's parent RSS and its divisive ideology"."Modi has forgotten that Gandhiji was an Indian and son of Gujarat; Gandhiji was, and is, revered as Father of the Nation; and Gandhiji's chosen instrument to lead the freedom struggle was the Congress party," he added.