Pro-Kabaddi player arrested for beating up rival team's supporter

Four days after being booked for beating up a 30-year-old supporter of a rival team, Pro-Kabaddi player Nilesh Shinde and his associate, Pratap Shetty were arrested by the Nehru Nagar police on Tuesday night.



Nilesh Shinde plays for the Dabang Delhi team

Shinde and Shetty had beaten up Satish Sawant on Saturday night while he was cheering for the team against whom Shinde’s favourite team lost a kabaddi match. Shinde was part of the Dabang Delhi team in the Pro-Kabaddi 2017 and was supporting a team from Kurla. Angry when Sawant began to cheer, Shinde and Shetty beat Sawant on the head with a blunt object, leaving him with a deep gash.

Shinde and Shetty were booked by the Nehru Nagar Police. On Tuesday night, the cops arrested the two. They will be produced in local court today.