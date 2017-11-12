Rahul Gandhi: Won't rest till Gabbar Singh Tax becomes GST

Seeking to take credit for the Centre's decision to reduce the GST rates on a number of items, Congress vice­-­president Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he would not rest till the five-slab "Gabbar Singh Tax" was converted into the "Goods and Services Tax" with an 18 per cent cap.



Rahul Gandhi (R) along with Congress Gujarat poll in-charge Ashok Gehlot and GPCC chief Bharatsinh Solanki (L) having breakfast at Chandrala village in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, on Saturday. Pic/PTI

Taking credit

"We pressured (the Centre), the people of Gujarat, small shopkeepers put pressure and I am happy to say that (Union Finance Minister) Arun Jaitleyji has shifted many items to the 18-per cent slab from the 28-per cent tax bracket under the GST. This Gabbar Singh Tax is aimed at breaking the back of the small and medium scale industries. We won't rest till the Gabbar Singh Tax is converted to GST," he said.

Temple run

Rahul began his campaign for Assembly polls in north Gujarat with a visit to the famous Akshardham temple, which has a huge following among the Patel community. The Congress is trying to woo the community ahead of the Assembly election to be held on December 9 and December 14. Rahul also visited Ambaji Temple in Banaskantha.