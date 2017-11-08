State government headquarters, Mantralaya, do nothing to manage their waste

While the BMC has threatened to take stern action against bulk waste generating housing societies and commercial establishments for not managing their waste; the state government headquarters, Mantralaya, appears to be doing nothing. The civic body has given societies a week to start composting on their premises, but Mantralaya, which generates about 150 kg waste daily, did not submit any plan on this.



Following the central government's new rule of Solid Waste Management, 2016, the BMC had asked bulk generators - societies and other establishments that generate 100kg waste daily or have an area of more than 20,000 sqm - to start managing waste on their premises by composting or vermiculture, and segregate dry and wet waste. The decision was crucial, as the city's three dumping grounds reached their saturation level long back. The in-house waste management would help the BMC to reduce dependency on dumping grounds.

In September, the civic body had first sent notices to bulk generators. However, there was no written response from the Public Works Department (PWD), which looks after Mantralaya's administration. An official said, "We have communicated with the administration of Mantralaya to start composting and provide details of their plan. But officials only verbally informed us about it."

The official added that Mantralaya generates over 150 kg waste daily and is spread across about 4 lakh sq ft.

PWD secretary Ajeet Sagane said, "We will soon start waste management on Mantralaya premises. I will have to check whether BMC has sent us any notice regarding segregation and composting. It will take time, as we have to appoint a contractor to operate the waste management units."

