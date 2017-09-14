Watch video: Pakistan barber uses 15 scissors at once to give a haircut

Screengrab of the video

In what can be called an innovative way of work, a Pakistani barber uses 15 pairs of scissors all at once to give a fancy hairstyle.

Sadiq Ali, 33, who owns a tiny salon in Lahore has customers waiting for him to give them one of his fancy haircut in an innovative way.

Ali told Daily Mail, "It took me at least five years to hone up my skills. Holding eleven scissors in one hand was not an easy thing. They were heavy and it was difficult to make them work all at one time. Slowly, however, I got used to holding them and using them successfully for haircuts. Every day I get swarmed by customers but I restrict the number for the services to only 20 as I want to do my job perfectly."

According to the same report, Ali hopes to set a Guinness World Record for using 16 scissors for a haircut.

Watch video here

