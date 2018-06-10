Search

1,000 autos to welcome Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai, says Sanjay Nirupam

Jun 10, 2018, 16:06 IST | PTI

"Almost a thousand auto-rickshaw drivers have decided to welcome Rahul ji to the city in their vehicles. This is the love the common man feels for our party president," Nirupam said in a statement

1,000 autos to welcome Rahul Gandhi in Mumbai, says Sanjay Nirupam
Sanjay Nirupam

One thousand auto-rickshaws will welcome Congress president Rahul Gandhi on his day-long visit to the city on Tuesday, party leader Sanjay Nirupam said on Sunday.

"Almost a thousand auto-rickshaw drivers have decided to welcome Rahul ji to the city in their vehicles. This is the love the common man feels for our party president," Nirupam said in a statement.

"Rahul ji ensures that the common man's opinions, grievances, and inputs not only reach him but also are responded to. And this is the way the common man has decided to welcome him," the city Congress chief added.

Gandhi will be in the city to address booth-level workers as part of 'Project Shakti', which aims to empower the ground-level workers and facilitate two-way communication between the party workers and the central leadership.

During the visit, Gandhi is also scheduled to address a congregation of booth-level Congress workers at the Goregaon Exhibition Centre in the suburbs.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Rahul Gandhi does not want to step out of his diaper, says Sidharth Nath Singh

Tags

sanjay nirupamrahul gandhinational newsmumbai news