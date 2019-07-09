1993 Mumbai blasts survivor says government is yet to pay him compensation

national

After running from pillar to post for compensation, 1993 blasts survivor approaches NHRC with complaint; says state govt is yet to pay him the Rs 25,000 it promised to victims

Kirti Ajmera at his Malad West residence. Pic/ Datta Kumbhar

Sixty-three-year-old Kirti Ajmera has lived the worst years of his life since the 1993 Mumbai blasts left him grievously injured. Over the past 26 years, he has undergone 40 surgeries and paid Rs 40 lakh as his medical expenses but not even for once someone from the government visited him or held out a helping hand. Even after knocking on every possible door and writing several times to the authorities concerned, Ajmera has failed to get compensation, which he is entitled to. Finally, he approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on June 28 and filed a complaint through his advocate Utsav Singh Bains seeking compensation, extradition of key blast accused Dawood Ibrahim and a uniform national policy for victims of terror incidents. Following this, NHRC registered a case in the matter on July 4.



Supreme Court Utsav Singh Bains

Speaking to mid-day, Bains said, "Ajmera was critically injured in the 1993 blasts. Even today he is suffering from a lot of physical pain and mental agony. The state has refused to help him all these years despite him writing to various authorities. Despite all of this, he has managed to survive and have been actively involved in social welfare causes." He further said, "In a shocking case of neglect, the state has left the survivors of one of India's deadly terror attacks to suffer on their own. It is their legal duty to provide adequate compensation to victims of terror attacks. Ajmera wrote letters to the chief minister, governor, prime minister and even the President. Even though they assured help, nothing has come his way till date."

Speaking about what he has been through all these years, Ajmera said, "The government has failed to provide me any financial help. I haven't even received Rs 25,000 that the government promised to each of the blast survivors. That incident crippled my life. I had to undergo 40 surgeries and spend almost Rs 40 lakh for my medical bills. My mother died due to shock and stress and I had to sell off my wife's jewellery to pay my medical bills. My fight is for a uniform and comprehensive policy that will help survivors of terror attacks get compensations easily."

Traumatic 26 years for Ajmera

The 1993 blasts happened on March 12 when Ajmera was leaving the Bombay Stock Exchange Building around 12.20pm. The incident had damaged almost 95 per cent of his right hand, broke his ribs and made his fingers dysfunctional. Glass splinters had penetrated his body and punctured the lungs. Even some organs on the right side of his body got damaged. His jaw was so badly injured that only after 95 stitches he could open his mouth. For the first five to six years he spent most of his days in and out of hospitals. Ajmera said that when it got difficult for him to bear the medical expenses, he sold off his wife's jewellery and even took loans from relatives.

