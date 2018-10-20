Koffee with Karan: These 5 Bollywood couples you'd enjoy to see on the 'kouch'

television

With the upcoming season, host Karan Johar will bring unique celebrity pairings and unravel different facets of these superstars that promise to be fresh and endearing

Since Koffee with Karan S5, there have been a lot of developments in the celebverse! From break-ups to marriages, Bollywood has seen its fair share of ups and downs in the past couple of years. With the upcoming season, Karan will bring unique celebrity pairings and unravel different facets of these superstars that promise to be fresh and endearing! While each of these couples may or may not have spoken about their relationship publicly, Karan has a way of juicing out the absorbing tidbits of their romances that we’re all just dying to know!

After their private ceremony in Italy, the glamorous actress and Indian skipper have been more open about their relationship on social media as well as during interviews. But they haven’t really spoken to the media at length together and Koffee with Karan will give us a chance to sneak a peek into this much-loved couple!

With their big fat Bollywood wedding that took the industry by storm, this stylish duo cemented their relationship with a bang! But we still haven’t heard about the love story from the horse’s mouth. They’ve been shuttling between London and Mumbai to see each other through the course of their relationship. Perhaps Karan can make this happen?

They got hitched in a hush-hush ceremony and their love story is nothing less than a Bollywood movie! A one-sided romance which blossomed at first sight was not reciprocated by Neha who thought that they were just good friends. After 4 long years, she finally accepted his proposal and now the two lovebirds are even expecting a tiny bundle of love!

They’ve had their fair share of relationships in the past but these two actors are now madly in love with each other! The heartthrob of television and Bollywood’s sexiest actress met on the sets of the movie Horror Film. They tied the knot in a vibrant ceremony and vacationed across the globe on their honeymoon. While they’ve made several public appearances together, a cuppa ‘Koffee with Karab’ couldn’t hurt, eh?!

Hollywood meets Bollywood in this power-couple and we can’t wait to see PC & Nick rocking the talk-show after their high-profile engagement in Mumbai. Speculations are running rife about their big fat wedding and Parineeti is already talking about steal his shoes for a hefty ransom in a traditional customary of Indian weddings. Since the 2017 MET Gala, a lot has gone down with these two stars and its time that Karan unravels some secrets in his customary style!

