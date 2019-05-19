50-year-old man axed to death in Rajasthan's Bundi district

crime

the victim identified as Gopal Bheel and the accused, Durga Bheel was in a relationship with a widow for the last five years

Representational Image

Kota: A 50-year-old man was allegedly hacked to death with an axe in Rajasthan's Bundi district, said police. The alleged incident took place in a village under Dabi police station late Saturday night. However, the accused has been arrested by the police on Sunday.

According to the police, the victim identified as Gopal Bheel and the accused, Durga Bheel was in a relationship with a widow for the last five years. However, their relationship turned sour from the last couple of months as he felt the woman was distancing herself from him because of Gopal Bheel.

Station House Officer, Dabi police station, Sampat Singh said that on Saturday night when the woman had gone to attend a wedding in a neighbouring village, the accused reached her home and found Gopal Bheel sleeping there.

He got furious and allegedly attacked Gopal Bheel with an axe, killing him on the spot, the SHO said. Hearing the cries, the woman's elder son, who was sleeping beside the victim, woke up and informed his relatives who later reported the matter to police, Singh said.

Police arrested Durga Bheel and booked him under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Top News Stories Of The Day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates