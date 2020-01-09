80 rehabilitated heart patients to participate in Tata Mumbai Marathon 2020

As the Mumbai Marathon draws closer, a dedicated team at the Asian Heart Institute is gearing up for the grand event to be held on January 19, 2020. 80 rehabilitated cardiac patients (15 half marathoners and 65 dream runners) are participating in the marathon this year.

Looking back at this long and satisfying association, Dr Ramakanta Panda, Vice Chairman & Chief Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgeon, Asian Heart Institute, Mumbai says, "We are proud to partner with Mumbai Marathon for the 17th consecutive year. Like every year, we are well equipped to handle any kind of medical emergency in the shortest time possible. The whole team at the AHI is more than glad to contribute state-of-the-art facilities and services for the marathoners.”

AHI’s state-of-the-art facilities and services during TATA Mumbai Marathon 2020:

500+ volunteers from AHI (including 200+ medical staff)

11 ambulances (each with a doctor & a nurse to ply on the entire route)

8 ‘mobile medics’ (doctors on motorbikes for the entire route)

10 aid stations all along the route

2 base camps (of 40 & 20 beds each)

With all this medical infrastructure in place, Asian Heart Institute can aptly handle any kind of medical emergency -- injuries, dehydration, or any other complication arising due to long-distance running.

The organisers announced that as many as 55,322 runners will stand in unison at the start line of the event. A total of 9,660 runners will run the full marathon, 15,260 runners will run the half marathon, 19,707 runners in the Dream Run, 8,032 runners in 10K, 1,022 runners in Senior

Citizen Run and 1,596 runners in Champion with Disability. Meanwhile, organisers have also introduced a time-performance bonus for Indian elites running the marathon.

(with inputs from PTI)

