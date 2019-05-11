A date to remember

food

The month of Ramazan is a gentle reminder to make the most of the palm fruit, and city chefs, mixologists and home chefs are doing just that by turning khajoor into cool drinks, treats and dishes. Pick your favourite

Chutney tales

Dates, cashew, almond, jaggery, and chilli powder come together as the khajur and dry fruit chutney (R50 for 100 gms; R400 for 550 gms). "It's a versatile chutney that works well with everything, from smoked mutton kheema samosas to crackers," shares Munaf Kapadia, the Bohri food franchise's owner founder.

At The Bohri Kitchen.

Time 12 pm to 9 pm

Call 9555733000

Keep it smooth (ie)

"You don't have to eat less to be healthy. You just have to eat right," Shailendra Kekade, the chef at this health café shares about oats and dates smoothie bowl (R420) made with banana, dates, toasted oats and coconut and almond milk, which is a perfect breakfast meal.

At Santé Spa Cuisine, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex.

Time 11 am to 12 am

Call 26532288

Shake it up

Beat the heat with this vegan drink comprising banana, almond milk, oats and dates. The co-founder and chef at this restaurant, Monaz Irani, tells us that the P&P vegan shake (R230) is, "part of the healthy drinks menu that caters to people with special dietary requirements."

At Plate and Pint, Kemps Corner.

Time 8.30 pm to 11.30 pm

Call 7045361991

Sindhi tadka

"We have tried to give it a home-made flavour," owner of this regional restaurant, Sannat Ahuja tells us about arbi tuk (R180), an unlikely combination of taro root and dates .

At Sindhful (Khar and Lower Parel).

Time 10 am to 1 am

Call 9769394968 (Khar West)

Pie-sa vasool

The idea behind the dates and walnut pie (R300) was to create a dessert with different textures. "The soft dates and the crunchy walnuts lend a rustic bent to the dessert," says Makarand Samat, chef at this Arabian bistro.

At Maffy's Pan Arabian Bistro, Apollo Bandar, Colaba.

Time 12 pm to 12 am

Call 22881011

Toffee shofee

"I was always inclined towards healthy eating and that motivated me to make something delicious and nutritious," says home chef Zainab Motiwala about the khajur and dried fruits toffee (R30 per piece).

At Mubaraka Dates, Shop no 86, Null Bazaar.

Time 12 pm to 9 pm

Call 9920882685

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates