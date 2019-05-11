A date to remember

Updated: May 11, 2019, 07:22 IST | Suman Mahfuz Quazi

The month of Ramazan is a gentle reminder to make the most of the palm fruit, and city chefs, mixologists and home chefs are doing just that by turning khajoor into cool drinks, treats and dishes. Pick your favourite

Chutney tales
Dates, cashew, almond, jaggery, and chilli powder come together as the khajur and dry fruit chutney (R50 for 100 gms; R400 for 550 gms). "It's a versatile chutney that works well with everything, from smoked mutton kheema samosas to crackers," shares Munaf Kapadia, the Bohri food franchise's owner founder.

Munaf Kapadia,

At The Bohri Kitchen.
Time 12 pm to 9 pm
Call 9555733000

"You don't have to eat less to be healthy. You just have to eat right," Shailendra Kekade, the chef at this health café shares about oats and dates smoothie bowl (R420) made with banana, dates, toasted oats and coconut and almond milk, which is a perfect breakfast meal.

Shailendra Kekade

At Santé Spa Cuisine, G Block, Bandra Kurla Complex.
Time 11 am to 12 am
Call 26532288

Beat the heat with this vegan drink comprising banana, almond milk, oats and dates. The co-founder and chef at this restaurant, Monaz Irani, tells us that the P&P vegan shake (R230) is, "part of the healthy drinks menu that caters to people with special dietary requirements."

Monaz Irani

At Plate and Pint, Kemps Corner.
Time 8.30 pm to 11.30 pm
Call 7045361991

"We have tried to give it a home-made flavour," owner of this regional restaurant, Sannat Ahuja tells us about arbi tuk (R180), an unlikely combination of taro root and dates .

Sannat Ahuja

At Sindhful (Khar and Lower Parel).
Time 10 am to 1 am
Call 9769394968 (Khar West)

The idea behind the dates and walnut pie (R300) was to create a dessert with different textures. "The soft dates and the crunchy walnuts lend a rustic bent to the dessert," says Makarand Samat, chef at this Arabian bistro.

Makarand Samat

At Maffy's Pan Arabian Bistro, Apollo Bandar, Colaba.
Time 12 pm to 12 am
Call 22881011

"I was always inclined towards healthy eating and that motivated me to make something delicious and nutritious," says home chef Zainab Motiwala about the khajur and dried fruits toffee (R30 per piece).

Zainab Motiwala

At Mubaraka Dates, Shop no 86, Null Bazaar.
Time 12 pm to 9 pm
Call 9920882685

