A firecracker recipe

This year, spend the festival of lights preparing something special for your loved ones. The piquant murgh kalmi masala by Kunal Nagpal, chef and owner at Khar-based Indian eatery, The Bombay Curry, is made with chicken drumsticks and a careful selection of spices. "This is a scrumptious delicacy that you can whip up using easily available ingredients at home," he says. Try your hand at it!

Hot tip: Start preparations a day early and leave the chicken in the freezer overnight so it marinates well

Recipe: murgh kalmi masala

Yield: 4 servings, Prep Time: 30 minutes, Cook Time: 1 hour, Total Time: 2 hours 30 minutes

Ingredients

. 500 gm chicken drumsticks

. 20 gm ginger, 30 gm garlic and 100 gm curd âÂ¶ 150 gm onion, 50 gm tomato and 20 gm cashew âÂ¶ 5 gm turmeric, 10 gm coriander powder, 5 gm elaichi powder, 10 gm salt âÂ¶ 2 tablespoons ghee or oil

Whole Spices

. 3 whole cloves, 12 whole elaichi, 1 whole cinnamon, 1 bay leaf, 2 whole black cardamom, 1/2 tablespoon black peppercorn and 1 1/2 tablespoon black peppercorn

Instructions

1. Wash and clean the chicken and pat it dry.

2. Marinate it with ginger, garlic, curd and salt and keep it aside for 10 minutes.

3. Refrigerate for a minimum 30 to 45 minutes.

4. Dry roast and grind the whole spices into a masala.

5. Take the chicken out of the refrigerator and let it thaw.

6. In a vessel, sauté sliced onions in oil.

7. Add water, cashew and turmeric, and let it boil.

8. Once the onions are cooked, remove and cool the mixture and grind it into a fine paste.

9. In a pot, sauté the chicken drumsticks in ghee or oil and cook it half way.

10. Add the cashew and masala paste, chopped tomatoes and let it cook.

11. When the chicken appears fully cooked, add garam masala, coriander and elaichi powder.

12. Finish off with a garnish of chopped coriander and tomatoes.

