Ranbir Kapoor latest picture with fan leads to new speculations on Rishi Kapoor's medical treatment

In one of the snapshots doing the rounds of social media, the actor is seen outside the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir Kapoor, who is currently in New York to see ailing dad Rishi Kapoor, has been obliging fans with pictures. In one of the snapshots doing the rounds of social media, the actor is seen outside the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Centre.

Ever since Rishi Kapoor took off for New York in September 2018 to seek treatment for an undisclosed illness, his siblings, Randhir Kapoor, Ritu Nanda and Rima Jain have been by his side. The Kapoors have been living in a rented apartment in the Big Apple.

The hospital name is visible in the picture. This has led to speculation that Rishi is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor, the actor is constantly on his toes and working round the clock with his choc-o-bloc schedule. Ranbir has wrapped up the shoot of his filmmaker-friend, Ayan Mukerji's fantasy film, Brahmastra. Apart from this, he has a Yash Raj Films' project, Shamshera with Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor. Not just this, he also has a Luv Ranjan film, an action-thriller with Ajay Devgn.

