A meme calls Ranveer and Deepika Motichoor Ladoo and Gajar Ka Halwa, actress shares on Instagram

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh had shared a post where they could be seen smiling and laughing together and celebrating the Diwali festival together. Both could be seen in traditional attires and looking gorgeous as ever.

In case you missed the post, have a look right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

And since the advent of social media has allowed the influx of memes on the internet, particularly on Singh's bohemian nature, how could this picture stay away and be an exception? A meme described the couple as Motichoor Ladoo and Gajar Ka Halwa and Padukone couldn't help but share it on her Instagram story, have a look right here:

Singh and Padukone tied the knot on November 14, 2018 and fans went Gaga over their wedding pictures. The duo collaborated for the first time for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram Leela in 2013 and were seen in his next two films as well- Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Also Read: Here's What Transpired At Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh's Grand Wedding In Italy

Singh is now gearing up for Kabir Khan's '83 with Padukone. This film based on the 1983 World Cup was supposed to release on April 10 this year but was postponed due to the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic. He also has Takht with Karan Johar, CirKus with Rohit Shetty, Jayeshbhaai Jordaar with Yash Raj Films, and is also touted to star in Zoya Akhtar's gangster drama.

Padukone, on the other hand, has a film with Amitabh Bachchan and Prabhas coming up, Shakun Batra's film with Ananya Panday and Siddhant Chaturvedi, '83 with Ranveer Singh, and a reported reunion with Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham in Pathan.

*Keep scrolling to read more news*

Also Read: Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh To Celebrate A Quiet Diwali And Their 2nd Wedding Anniversary With Family

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news