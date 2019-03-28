A refreshing combination of the masala-flavoured guava around Mumbai

food

The simple and nostalgic nibble of masala-sprinkled guava is now a favourite among chefs and mixologists. Here's where you can relish the refreshing combination

Blast from the past

Amit Jambotkar spent a considerable amount of time in his boyhood relishing guavas from hawkers on the streets of Mumbai. Now, that memory is embodied in a concoction called the spiced chilli guava drink (Rs 220), which is available at his restaurant. It includes guava and lemon Juice, mint leaves, salt and red chilli powder. The beverage is a refreshing one making it perfect for summer. "It reminds me of a wonderful time," the founder said.

AT: Thangabali (all outlets).

TIME: 12 pm to 4 pm; 7 pm to 1 am

CALL: 8928021253

Super chill

At this dessert parlour, the spicy guava sorbet (Rs 350 for a 500 ml tub) is a sweet and tangy treat perfect to beat the heat with. It is made with pink guava pulp and an in-house spice mix. The spices are blended in the sorbet and not just sprinkled on top. So, every bite, packs in a punch and, it is vegan as well. "It's just like the peru masala we used to eat on the streets. Throw the sorbet in a blender to make a fantastic slush," Tanvi Chowdhri, the founder of the ice cream brand shares.

AT: Papacream (all outlets).

TIME: 12 pm to 1.30 am

CALL: 9870593970

For that summer vacay

With tamarind guava Mary (Rs 395), we give a unique spin to the all-time favourite cocktail. The drink has Latin-American flavours and can make you feel like you've jetted off to a tropical vacation," says Amey Kamtekar, mixologist at a newly opened Spanish fine-dine in Khar.

The vibrant and heady drink is made with vodka, tamarind syrup, homemade chilli syrup, cold-pressed guava juice and lime, and garnished with a chilli salt rim served with sweet and sour tamarind candies.

AT: Oi - Kitchen & Bar, Gabbana House, Khar West.

TIME: 12 pm to 1.30 am

CALL: 7400087785

Brain freeze

Relish a scoop of rich guava ice cream (Rs 80) topped with chilli powder at this cute parlour. "It is a perfect combination of sweet and spicy and so, our customers love the flavour. They also seem to be loving the sprinkle of chilli powder," says Aditi Nayak, the gelateria's owner.

AT: Krème de la Krème - The Gelateria, Vile Parle East.

TIME: 11.30 am to 1 am

CALL: 8928853644

Mary likes fruits

Bloody Mary gets a fruity twist at this Asian eatery to become guava Mary (Rs 275), which is prepared using guava juice, Tabasco, Worcestershire sauce and celery salt. Speaking about the tangy cocktail, bar tender Rohan Chauhan tells us, "This is one of our best-selling drinks and it works well because the spicy Tabasco and the natural taste of the guava juice are uplifted by the Worcestershire sauce. It's very seasonal, too."

AT: Foo, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel.

TIME: 12 pm to 1 am

CALL: 8657407778

