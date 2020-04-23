There is the aam junta and there is the "aam" junta. Come summer, they look for their favourite fruit. In this lockdown, the mango will keep you packed with antioxidants and that gives you more reason to savour it. Bhavna Kapoor, holistic health and nutrition coach, says, "They help protect against chronic oxidative stress-related diseases such as cancer, heart disease, cholesterol, asthma and other inflammation. Although sweet to taste, mango actually has a positive impact on blood sugar control due to the presence of a phytonutrient called mangiferin, which slows the absorption of sugar," Kapoor explains, adding that raw mangoes keep us cool and help prevent heat strokes.



Mango sorbet

The potassium and magnesium levels maintain the alkalinity in our body. "They also contain a good amount of fibre and vitamin C and help lower our bad cholesterol. They are rich in vitamin A and beta carotene, hence great for the eyes. They are also a rich source of iron — in short, the mango has got you covered.



Bhavna Kapoor

Owner of Soam restaurant in Babulnath, Pinky Dixit, loves the versatile nature of the fruit. She takes the example of fajeto, a Gujarati kadhi spiked with mango puree. "We mix the mango pulp in yoghurt, water and gram flour and follow the steps of a regular kadhi. On the other hand, aam panna — made using raw mango, sugar and salt — is the best option to beat the heat," says Dixit, adding that she recently taught her daughter to make a sorbet. "We cut up pieces of a ripe mango and placed them in the freezer for an hour. Next, we blitzed it in the blender and added some lemon juice. We scooped it like ice cream and relished it!" she shares.

Mango toffee



Mango toffee

Ingredients

. 1 mango, cut into cubes

. 4 tsp sugar

. 1 tsp rice flour

. 1 tsp maida (refined flour)

. ½ tsp sesame seeds .Ice cubes

. Oil for frying

. Water

Method

Mix rice flour and maida in a few spoons of water to make a thick paste. Add the mango and let the batter coat the cubes well. In the hot oil; fry them until crisp for one to two minutes. Remove it and keep aside. In another pan, heat the sugar and 2 tsp of water for one to two minutes until the sugar caramelises. Once it gets caramelised, add ½ tsp sesame seeds and turn off the flame. In a mixing bowl, add ice cubes and chilled water. One by one, add the pieces of fried mango into the caramel and allow them to develop a thick coat. Now, dunk the piece into a bowl of iced water. Repeat for all the pieces. Transfer to a plate. Your mango toffee is ready.

Chef Bhairav Singh

Here's where you can order from

Global Kokan Alphonso

Kokan Bhumi Pratisthan will deliver the king of fruits from the Konkan belt, including Devgad, Rajapur, Vijayadurg, Pawas, Ganpatipule, Jakhadevi, Dapoli, Kelshi, Guhagar and Shrivardhan. Next week, you will be able to download their android app, Global Kokan Hapus, available on Playstore.

Log on to www.globalkokan.org or www.kokanclub.org

Call 9167349111

Devgadh Alphonso

Log on to www.devgadmango.com

Call 9022112269

Zama Organics

Get your stash of mangoes from Devgad and Ratnagiri. Alphonsos will be followed by Kesar and Pairi.

Log on to: www.zamaorganics.com

OOO Farms

The team behind OOO Farms is selling the Alphonso variety till May-end, followed by Kesar till mid-June and the exotic Jungle Chusnee, Raiwal, Kel, Dagad and many more varieties from May-end to June. The fruits come from Devgadh, Dapoli, Malshej, Akola and Dahanu, and are chemical-free, cultar-free, as well as free from pesticides or artificial ripeners.

Call 9116666066 or 9892325050

How to use the fruit

. When not fully ripened, keep them outside in an airy place in an open basket or a thali with cloth under them. Once ripened, refrigerate.

. Some varieties have very tender peels and can be eaten with the fruit. The inner side of mango peels can be used to hydrate and nourish facial skin as they contain vitamin C and other minerals that are great for skin elasticity.

. The peels can be used for making compost or bio-enzyme.

. The seeds can be used to make mouth freshener/ mukhwas. Once the seed is dry, break it open and use this to make mukhwas.

Bhavna Kapoor

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news