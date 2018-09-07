Aamir Khan: Couldn't speak properly when working with Mr Bachchan

bollywood

Aamir Khan on his fanboy moment during the shoot of Thugs Of Hindostan with Amitabh Bachchan

Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan

Even though he is celebrated for his prowess before the camera, Aamir Khan says he would fumble with words when sharing screen space with Amitabh Bachchan. Talking about working with the veteran in Thugs Of Hindostan, Khan said at an event, "I have been a huge fan of Mr Bachchan all along.

[During] the first day of rehearsals, when we were sitting and reading scenes together, it was a fanboy moment for me. I couldn't speak properly or remember my lines, and I was all over the place. Everyday that I sat next to him has been a joy for me."

The actor said he considers himself a learner with a curious mind. "I am a student of whatever I am dealing with. Everything is new to me." The actor may give the impression of being an organised person, but says his life is fairly chaotic. Thugs Of Hindostan is based on Philip Meadows Taylor's 1839 novel Confessions of a Thug, and stars Amitabh Bachchan, Katrina Kaif and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Aamir is sharing screen space with Amitabh for the first time. The action-adventure film, directed by Vijay Krishna Acharya, is set to arrive in theatres on November 7.

