Abhinav Kohli shares a picture of his son, says, 'Love you beyond words, will hug you tight very soon'

Abhinav Kohli and Shweta Tiwari's marriage has seen a lot of ups and downs. Kohli has now taken to his Instagram account and shared a picture of son, Reyaansh. He has also written an emotional note about how he has not been able to meet him for the last one month and 23 days and how he will give him a tight hug soon.

This is what he had to write- "I miss you. It's been 1 month and 23 days since your mummy seperated us. I love you beyond words and surely by God's grace I will hug you tight very soon." (sic)

Have a look at the post right here:

After seeing the post, one user commented on the post by writing- "can't believe......." (sic) Another user commented with two red hearts on the post, and one more stated- "feeling bad for you." (sic)

In an interview recently, Kohli shared a lot of things about his marriage with Shweta Tiwari and how he was not able to meet his son. He stated, "I was always there. Whenever she needed me be it 2 am or 4 am I was there because I wanted to stay with my baby, but now she is not letting me meet him. She has treated me like a servant."

He also said, "I just want someone from Human Rights or any NGO to come forward and help me reunite with my baby. It has been more than a month and 15 days that I have not met or seen him, please someone help me."

