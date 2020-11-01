Abhinav Kohli: Shweta Tiwari used daughter Palak to get rid of me; trying to take away my son

Qayamat Ki Raat actor Abhinav Kohli and his wife Shweta Tiwari's relationship has been in the news for quite some time. They both have even given interviews and spoken about how their relationship has strained and has experienced a decaying graph over the years.

Now, in an interview, Abhinav has opened up on the separation, refuted all allegations of domestic violence in their marriage. He also alleged that the television actress used her own daughter Palak against him and is not allowing their son to meet him. Speaking to The Times of India, he said, "I passed a light comment saying Shweta bacchon ke naam kabhi bhi property mat karna with bacche I meant Palak and Reyaansh both. Bacche bade hojaate hain na woh maa baap ko budhe hone par ghar se bahar nikal dete hain. It was on a lighter note. Suddenly, Palak got offended and started fighting with me. Shweta had been brain washing her saying that I did not like her boyfriend which was not the case. He was a good boy. And since Palak had this in mind that I dislike her boyfriend. She told Shweta during the argument, you know what mummy kick him out of the house. I was shocked that the girl who is my daughter and I have raised her. I was shattered and badly hurt that day. I have all her greeting all card that she has made for me. The next day a huge argument started over a small matter that whether Reyaansh should have maggie or not. It got so bad that Shweta started abusing me. She went on a rant in front of the maids and everyone. That’s when the fight got ugly. They called the police and to teach me a lesson, they got me arrested. This was a treatment meted out to me."

He also alleged Shweta is not allowing him to meet Reyansh and told the daily, "Since Sunday (October 25), my son Reyaansh has been missing. I don’t know where he is. He was with me for 40 days all the time. But since last Sunday, Shweta has taken my son, Reyansh to an undisclosed location without telling me. Since Sunday I have been chasing Shweta on phone. I personally went to her house also, but she is not meeting or taking my calls. In fact, she has blocked me. It has been five days, I haven’t seen my boy, not heard his voice. I tried every way possible. I went to her sets as well with the expectation that maybe she is ignoring me, but at least I will get to see my son. I recorded the video also to keep a proof of our recording, but she did not tell me anything. My message was also passed to her on her sets but she didn’t respond and vanished with the baby. Suddenly, he has disappeared from my life and I have become dead for him. For the last 40 days he was with me.”

In August, Abhinav had penned an emotional note for his son whom he was meeting after a long time.

Coming to Shweta Tiwari, when she was asked about her failed marriage, she said in an earlier interview, "I want to ask those people who are saying how her marriage can go wrong even for the second time. I want to ask them why things can't go wrong. At least, I have the courage to face it and come out in open and talk about the problem. Whatever, I am doing today is for the betterment of my family and my kids. There are so many people out there who are married but still have boyfriend and girlfriends. I think I am better than them at least I have guts to come out and say dude I don't want to stay with you."

Recently, Shweta Tiwari had revealed that she was infected with COVID-19. She’s currently seen on the show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, which also stars Varun Badola.

