Abhishek Bachchan: Aishwarya and Aaradhya have tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital

A few weeks back, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Aaradhya Bachchan had tested COVID-19 positive. They were admitted to the Nanavati hospital for their treatment.

Now, taking to his Twitter account, Abhishek Bachchan has announced that both Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have tested negative and been discharged from the hospital.

This is what he had to tweet- "Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever.

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff." (sic)

Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. ðð½

Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital. They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) July 27, 2020

On July 12, the actor had also tweeted that he and his father would continue to remain in the hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. He had written- "My father and I remain in hospital till the doctors decide otherwise. Everyone please remain cautious and safe. Please follow all rules!" (sic)

Amitabh Bachchan had announced earlier this month that he has been tested COVID-19 positive and a few moments later, Abhishek Bachchan also announced the same. Jaya Bachchan, meanwhile, had tested negative.

Amitabh Bachchan, earlier today, had taken to his Instagram account and written a quote on success and jealously, have a look right here:

The Don and Sholay actor had also denied reports of being tested COVID-19 negative.

