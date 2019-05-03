Actor Ruhi Singh who assaulted cop in Bandra approaches SC for relief from arrest

national

Earlier, Ruhi Singh's anticipatory bail pleas had been rejected both by the sessions court as well as the Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court

After repeated setbacks in getting relief from arrest from the sessions court as well as the Bombay High Court (HC), TV starlet Ruhi Shailesh Kumar Singh, who went absconding after assaulting a cop in Bandra and crashing into seven vehicles in a drunk condition, has now approached the Supreme Court in search of some respite.

Speaking to mid-day, senior inspector of Khar police station, Sanjay More said, "The HC had rejected her anticipatory bail application. We are looking for the accused." On April 2, mid-day had reported through its front-page story how Singh along with two of her male friends set off a high-voltage drama in the wee hours of April 1 on Bandra Link Road when she was not allowed to pee in the KFC washroom. She had not only slapped a policeman, but also ran into seven vehicles opposite the Santacruz police station. However, the Khar police had arrested both her friends on the spot.

Following this, two FIRs were registered against them at the Khar and Santacruz police stations. As CrPC provisions and HC guidelines restrict cops from arresting women at night, Singh was allowed to leave that day. Later she was served a notice and asked to surrender within two days.

Instead, she approached the sessions court in the first week of April with an anticipatory bail application, but it got rejected. Later when she approached the HC, it rejected her application saying, "After taking into consideration the gravity of the offence and the serious allegations against the applicant, this court is of the opinion that the applicant does not deserve to be protected by pre-arrest bail." Speaking on condition of anonymity, a senior officer said, "We got to know that she has approached the Supreme Court. There is clear evidence against her. Even in the video she is seen holding the constable's badge, and later running away with it after a heated argument."

