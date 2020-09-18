Actress Rupal Patel, the original Rasode mein kaun tha questioner: Feel blessed to touch people in such a way

Musician Yashraj Mukhate's rap on TV show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya's iconic dialogue, 'Rasode Mein Kaun Tha', has gone viral, and for good reason. The meme harks back to the by-now famous dialogue in the serial. In a scene of episode 70, season one, Kokilaben asks her daughter-in-law Gopi: "Rasode mein kaun Tha? Main tha? Tum thi? Kaun tha?".

It's a catchy tune and you can't help but hum it! The effect of this rap has been such that celebs like Sanya Malhotra, Rajkummar Rao, Disha Patani and even Smriti Irani got hooked onto it!

Rupal Patel aka Kokilaben, the actress who asked the infamous question in the original show is happy to see the video going viral on social media. She said that she is blessed to have been able to touch people in such a way. Speaking to Pinkvilla , the veteran actress said, "The most important thing for any artist is their audience and if we get love in enormous, it is just an overwhelming feeling. I feel blessed to have been able to touch people in such a way. Many people from various industries have shared the viral meme featuring me and have enjoyed it, it is a moment of pride for me."

The meme received so much attention on social media that the makers have decided to come back with season 2 of Saath Nibhaana Saathiya , featuring the women of the moment - Kokilaben and Gopi Bahu. Reacting on the news, Patel said, "Of course, I am super excited. There is nothing that makes me more happy than the fact that the audience have been waiting for the show to return. Whenever a new show comes, the artists, the channels are the ones who look forward to seeing viewers' response but I feel fortunate that in Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2's case, audience has been looking forward to seeing us back."

The daily soap has also received a certain amount of backlash with the netizens considering it regressive. To this, the actress said, "Whatever content we see is a reflection of the society. Hence, we have to show characters like Gopi who was an illiterate but also very obedient. She was very soft spoken, but just because she was not literate, we can't show in poor light right? So, how do we show her graph? We showed how under the guidance of Kokilaben, who was a righteous character, Gopi progresses. A bahu who washed off a laptop was shown to finally educates herself and her progress as a character was shown. But of course, all of this takes time. So, it is wrong to say that it is completely backward or regressive, one needs to be patient, that’s about it.

Several Bollywood stars including Kartik Aaryan, Disha Patani, Patralekha and Vijay Verma have given reactions to the viral meme.

While the first season ended in 2017 after a 10-year run, the show still garnered huge popularity due to its dialogues that became fodder for memes. With the makers announcing a fresh season, it will be interesting to see how they soak in the viral meme in their new episodes.

