Aditi Rao Hydari on netizens targeting Bollywood: Feel sad that my people are in the line of fire

Debates and discussions around nepotism, groupism in Bollywood have been amplified by fans and users on social media post the unfortunate death of Sushant Singh Rajput. There has been an increased hostility towards Bollywood, as the late actor's fans believe he was wronged by the industry and deprived of opportunities. Several celebrities have since then spoken about this issue.

Actress Aditi Rao Hydari has also joined the bandwagon. She said that somewhere people who harshly vilify forget that people from the industry are also human beings with feelings. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the 33-year-old actress said, "I feel sad that my people are in the line of fire, and they are in the line of fire so often. I feel like somewhere it is sad and it is unfair. At the end of the day, we are an industry and like any other, every industry has its flaws, but we all try and rise above the flaws, and we all try and do right by it and to each other."

"I wish it did not happen the way it is right now. The film industry has very often been a soft target and it is like damned if you do something, damned if you don't — that tends to happen most of the time," she adds.

"Nobody can be unaffected by what’s going on. I am very positive person, I really believe that it is cyclical and sometimes a lot of really horrible things happen and they sort out. But I am sure it is very difficult for people who are in the thick of it and going through, how do you convince yourself that it is going to be okay? It is tough. But I feel we are all in this together, the sense of loyalty to my community but this too shall pass,” she concluded.

The Padmaavat actress isn't the only one to speak on this issue. A few days back, Neha Dhupia had also slammed those targeting Bollywood. She said that people can't be toxic to us actors just because we are in films. She also said that she is alarmed by the hate wave. She said, "How can you hate an industry that entertained you, your parents, your grandparents, your great-grandparents for decades? You can’t be toxic to us just because we are in films. We are also doing our jobs. Are we suddenly not good enough? Are we unable to entertain you? No, the problem is everyone is sitting at home. They see movie stars looking good, being fit and famous, earning money while entertaining people, so they decide to pull us down. But it’s just a small group of people thinking like that."

On the work front, Hydari was last seen in Nani and Sudheer Babu's Telugu super hit thriller - V. Directed and written by Mohana Krishna Indraganti, the Telugu thriller stars 'Natural Star' Nani and Sudheer Babu in the lead, along with Nivetha Thomas and Aditi Rao Hydari in prominent roles. V delves into the life of a cop who falls in love with a crime writer. When everything is going great, his life turns upside down when a killer puts across a challenge to him with a puzzle to solve.

