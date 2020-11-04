Aditya Narayan announces wedding with Shweta Agarawal, shares heartfelt post

It seems to be raining weddings in Tinsel Town. After Rana Daggubati, Neha Kakkar, and Kajal Aggarwal, there's one more wedding that's all set to happen and that's of Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal. And the announcement has come from the Shaapit actor himself.

Taking to his Instagram account and sharing a picture with the love of his life, he penned an adorable note and this is what he had to write- "We are getting married! I am the luckiest man alive to have found Shweta, my soulmate, 11 years ago & we are finally tying the knot in December. [sic].

Congratulations were in order and it seems this could be another glittery and glamourous wedding of the year. Talking about his relationship with the actress, Narayan told Times of India recently, "I have never kept my relationship a secret. But at one point there was too much being said about it. So, when I decided to not talk about it, people left me alone." He then spoke about meeting Shweta for the first time.

He said, "I met Shweta on the sets of 'Shaapit' and we hit it off instantly. Slowly and gradually, I realised I was head-over-heels in love and started pursuing her. Initially, she wanted to be 'just friends', because we were both very young and needed to focus on our careers."

He continued, "Like every relationship, we have seen a lot of ups-and-downs over the last 10 years. Marriage is just a formality between us now, which hopefully should also happen by November or December. My parents know Shweta and like her a lot. I am happy that I have found my soulmate in her."

He also made a revelation about the rumours surrounding their lives and how they had broken up. He stated, "I remember a few years ago, how people had assumed that Shweta and I had a big spat on the street and had broken up. After that it was so difficult for me to even go out with her. I accept that there can be issues in a relationship, but that doesn't mean it's the end of the road. Marriages break easily these days, so we were both taking our time to know each other."

