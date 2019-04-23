Afghan national arrested in Virar for illegally residing in India with fake documents

crime

The accused identified as Majid Khan was arrested by the Mumbai police for illegally residing in India with a fake passport and other documents

Representational image

The Mumbai crime branch's Central Intelligence Unit (CIU) arrested an Afghan national last week for residing in India with fake documents. The accused identified as Majid Khan alias Miraj Tahir Khan (Indian Name) was arrested for procuring fake documents like Aadhar Card, pan card and a passport.



According to the sources, the accused was arrested after his wife informed the police about his illegal procurement of an Indian passport and other documents. Cops also arrested his wife Shabnam for helping him reside in India. Following their statement, the police later arrested Pradeep Kulkarni and Shyam Kathle, the two agents who helped Khan with fake documents.

According to the police, Majid is from Jalalabad in Afganistan. In 1994 he left the country as things were chaotic due to the Taliban interferences. Khan then moved to Sialkot in Pakistan where he started his own dairy business but in 2017, his relatives from Afganistan called him back to the country as conditions improved and got him married to a girl from Afganistan.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Girl molested by Ethiopian national at her birthday party in Colaba



The accused told the police that his family asked his wife to go back to her house after the first night of their wedding as they speculated that she was not a virgin. Due to this his father-in-law constantly threatened to kill him. Hence he left his country once again and met Shabnam through a matrimonial site after which they decided to get married. Khan then moved to India with Shabnam and got married at the Bandra court; they resided in Virar.



Sources also revealed that Shabnam was already married to two other people apart from Khan. She agreed to marry him after she knew he was a businessman. When she later found out that he was bankrupt they would end up having fights often. Khan decided to dupe people to earn some money so he contacted one of his cousins and a friend and lured them to move to India. He demanded 800 USD from them to help them to move into the country. After a few days, he again contacted his cousin and demanded Rs 40 lakh but his cousin was unable to pay him. Fed up with Khan's situation, Shabnam informed the police about Khan's fake documents to get him arrested.



The Mumbai crime branch informed the Palghar SP officials about Khan's fake documents and asked for an investigation in the matter of him receiving an Indian Passport. It was then that the Local SP started further investigation.

Also Read: Mumbai Crime: Man promises to marry woman, rapes her instead

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates