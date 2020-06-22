After 30 years, The Undertaker retires at age 55; WWE fans go berserk on Twitter

WWE legend The Undertaker has apparently called time on his illustrious WWE career, as per the latest episode on his documentary 'Undertaker: The Last Ride' on Sunday.

During the last episode, Taker said that he is fine with not wrestling again and ready to retire from professional wrestling.

In the fifth and final episode of the docuseries, Undertaker said, "If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If Vince (McMahon) was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring."

View this post on Instagram Never say never... #TheLastRide #ThankYouTaker A post shared by WWE (@wwe) onJun 21, 2020 at 12:31pm PDT

Undertaker also went on to say that the Last Ride documentary also helped him realise that he has nothing left more to prove and he can retire in peace. "I'm at a point where it's time the cowboy really rides away. There's nothing left for me to conquer. There's nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. I think this documentary has helped me discover that. It's really opened my eyes to the bigger picture," said the Undertaker.

WWE also took to social media site Instagram to pay a tribute to The Undertaker in an emotional post which spoke volumes.

Twitter was immediately flooded with praises for Taker along with some epic moments during his career. Take a look at some of the emotional tweets below.

After almost 33 years of wrestling, The Undertaker has decided to officially retire



As a wrestling fan, he is one of the most iconic names you can think of as a wrestler. Even people who don't watch wrestling know who The Undertaker is.



Thanks for it all Deadman. #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/NuD6fPHNV3 — TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) June 21, 2020

For nearly 30 years, The Undertaker has entertained us when we needed entertainment. Never went to another company. He stayed loyal to the WWE. If this is truly his last match then it was the best damn way to finish off a HoF career. #TheLastRide #thankyoutaker pic.twitter.com/gs7i3kdMjC — BIG DAWG (@ItzPHSavageWolf) June 21, 2020

The Undertaker riding off into the sunset



(edit by artbylng ig) pic.twitter.com/08m0jlKwY1 — Alastair McKenzieð´ó §ó ¢ó ³ó £ó ´ó ¿ (@mckenzieas93V2) June 21, 2020

Everyone at the end of the undertaker documentary. Greatest to ever do it #TheLastRide #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/c0Jdf5wpty — Liam Butler (@LiamLum1994) June 21, 2020

If this year's Wrestlemania Boneyard match was truly The Undertaker's last match, then it was one badass way to finish your career #ThankYouTaker #TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/LPDE9236BF — Juan (@TheJuanSerafin) June 21, 2020

No one will ever top The Undertaker's legacy.



The greatest wrestling character of all time, combined with some of the greatest feuds in WWE history.



He's a legend without compare & I feel sorry for future wrestling generations that won't get to see him live #TheLastRide pic.twitter.com/e4HG3ub99G — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) June 21, 2020

appreciation post for the @undertaker, this man is my childhood hero and arguably the reason i fell in love with @WWE. happy retirement and thank you taker, it’s been a wild ride!!ð¥ºð¤ pic.twitter.com/fSQPdEy0Yn — Bossing (@BossingZyke) June 22, 2020

The Undertaker wrestled for 33 years and made his debut at Survivor Series back in November 1990. He is known by many nicknames in WWE such as 'The Phenom' and 'The Deadman'. The highlight of Undertaker's career is his 'The Streak' at WrestleMania which was 21-0 before Brock Lesnar broke it at WrestleMania 30. Roman Reigns too, defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Taker's WrestleMania record stands at 25-2.

The Undertaker, real name Mark Callaway, is a seven-time WWE World Champion and has headlined many WWE pay-per-views in the last three decades. He won the Royal Rumble in 2007, The Tuwaiq Trophy in 2020 and is also a six-time tag team champion.

Undertaker is married to former WWE wrestler Michelle McCool and the couple have two kids.

