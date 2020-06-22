Search

After 30 years, The Undertaker retires at age 55; WWE fans go berserk on Twitter

Published: Jun 22, 2020, 11:12 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

In the fifth and final episode of the docuseries, Undertaker revealed that he is at peace with what he has achieved and has no desire to enter the ring again

Undertaker and his wife Michelle. Picture Courtesy/ Michelle McCool's instagram
WWE legend The Undertaker has apparently called time on his illustrious WWE career, as per the latest episode on his documentary 'Undertaker: The Last Ride' on Sunday.

During the last episode, Taker said that he is fine with not wrestling again and ready to retire from professional wrestling.

In the fifth and final episode of the docuseries, Undertaker said, "If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it. If Vince (McMahon) was in a pinch, would I come back? I guess time will only tell there. In case of emergency, break glass, you pull out The Undertaker. I would have to consider that. Never say never, but at this point in my life and in my career I have no desire to get back in the ring."

Never say never...

Undertaker also went on to say that the Last Ride documentary also helped him realise that he has nothing left more to prove and he can retire in peace. "I'm at a point where it's time the cowboy really rides away. There's nothing left for me to conquer. There's nothing left for me to accomplish. The game has changed. It's time for new guys to come up. The time just seems right. I think this documentary has helped me discover that. It's really opened my eyes to the bigger picture," said the Undertaker.

Thank you @undertaker for #TheLastRide! What a journey.

Twitter was immediately flooded with praises for Taker along with some epic moments during his career. Take a look at some of the emotional tweets below.

The Undertaker wrestled for 33 years and made his debut at Survivor Series back in November 1990. He is known by many nicknames in WWE such as 'The Phenom' and 'The Deadman'. The highlight of Undertaker's career is his 'The Streak' at WrestleMania which was 21-0 before Brock Lesnar broke it at WrestleMania 30. Roman Reigns too, defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33. Taker's WrestleMania record stands at 25-2.

The Undertaker, real name Mark Callaway, is a seven-time WWE World Champion and has headlined many WWE pay-per-views in the last three decades. He won the Royal Rumble in 2007, The Tuwaiq Trophy in 2020 and is also a six-time tag team champion.

Undertaker is married to former WWE wrestler Michelle McCool and the couple have two kids.

