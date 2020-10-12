After massive outage in Mumbai, power restored partially; Uddhav Thackeray orders probe

Large parts of Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai faced a power outage on Monday, due to which several suburban and long-distance trains were held up. According to Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the unprecedented electricity cut that was reported after 10 am was because of the failure of a power grid. Apart from local trains, traffic signals at some areas were also affected.

The power supply has been restored in most parts of the city. Meanwhile, the Mumbai airport and the stock exchange were functional amid the outage.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has ordered an immediate probe into the large-scale outage.

Power supply restored on CR main line at 12.26 hrs#PowerOutage pic.twitter.com/wdfrylvonk — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 12, 2020

#WRUpdates. 12.10.2020.

As power supply is restored in WR's Mumbai Suburban section, all OHEs have been charged at 12.20 hrs and WR's suburban train services are restored between Churchgate & Borivali.



Services were already on between Borivali & Virar.@drmbct @RailMinIndia — Western Railway (@WesternRly) October 12, 2020

The central and western line train services have also been restored. The Western Railway said the breakdown was due to a grid failure at Tata Power.

"The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure. Inconvenience is regretted," Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) had tweeted.

The electric supply is interrupted due to TATAs incoming electric supply failure.

Inconvenience is regretted. — BEST Electricity (@myBESTElectric) October 12, 2020

Due to Grid failure at Padgha - Kalwa there is total failure of electricity in Mumbai. The restoration work is in progress. — BEST Electricity (@myBESTElectric) October 12, 2020

Maharashtra Energy Minister Nitin Raut said that power supply to railways is restored. “Power supply to all essential services in Mumbai,Mumbai Suburbs, Kalyan, Thane,Palghar & New Mumbai have been restored. Non essential services will also be restored shortly,” Raut tweeted.

Power supply to railways is restored. Power to other emergency services like Hospitals are also being restored. pic.twitter.com/yIul8TLUS5 — Dr. Nitin Raut (@NitinRaut_INC) October 12, 2020

Power supply to all essential services in Mumbai,Mumbai Suburbs, Kalyan, Thane,Palghar & New Mumbai have been restored. Non essential services will also be restored shortly. — Dr. Nitin Raut (@NitinRaut_INC) October 12, 2020

Union Power Minister RK Singh said the power supply in Mumbai has been restored substantially, out of 2000 MW which went off, about 1900 MW has been restored and the remaining will be restored soon.

“We are sending a team from the Central authority to Mumbai to sit down with the state transmission authority and find out where the problem was and how it started. There will be a discussion on the steps to be taken so it doesn't happen again,” RK Singh added.

Mumbai Power Outage: University Online Exams Affected, Papers Postponed

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) asked the hospitals to ensure there is enough supply of diesel for at least eight hours to avoid power failures, especially in the ICUs.

Dear Mumbaikars,@mybmc is personally & closely monitoring the status at all private & government hospitals, to ensure that their services continue unhindered, even in the dearth of power supply.



No untoward incident has been reported so far.#MumbaiPowerCut #MyBMCUpdates — à¤®à¤¾à¤ÂÂÂà¥ÂÂÂ Mumbai, à¤ÂÂÂà¤ªà¤²à¥ÂÂÂ BMC (@mybmc) October 12, 2020

The security personnel helped about 350 passengers who wanted to get down from suburban trains on the Central Railway line.

Security personnel helped about 350 passengers who wanted to get down from suburban trains which were in midsection during #PowerOutage pic.twitter.com/afqLNEhFMt — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 12, 2020

Raut had said that some regular maintenance work was going on at the 400KV lines at Kalwa, Thane. "All the load had been shifted to the other circuit which faced some technical issues and broke down, hitting power supply to large parts of Mumbai-Thane. Work is underway on a warfooting to restore power," Raut assured in a statement.

The power breakdown hit the lifelines of Mumbai -- Central Railway and Western Railway -- with all local trains halting en route till Vasai and Diva. Hapless commuters at many locations jumped down and started walking down to the nearest suburban railway station.

However, power supply, from MSETCL was available at Vasai Road and it has been extended to work essential suburban trains between Borivli to Virar section, he added.

The power failure had other impacts like hitting water supply schedules, lifts getting stuck in some buildings, traffic signals leading to chaos on roads, among others.

