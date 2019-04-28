After Taimur, Hina Khan inspired Komolika dolls in the market?

television

We now hear a trend of Komolika Dolls in the market sending social media users in a frenzy

Hina Khan and her doll

All hell broke loose when a picture of a local toy shop selling Taimur Dolls in a remote town in India came up on the internet. Suddenly, it became a rage across the country making it to front page headlines of leading newspapers.

Who wouldn't love to hold a doll inspired by the Bollywood's most papped munchkin. We now hear a trend of Komolika Dolls in the market sending social media users in a frenzy. Hina Khan has apparently created a record for the most drastic makeover from being a quintessential bahu to a glamorous Diva in a very short span, and has been a sought after name for fashion runways & beauty products endorsements ever since her commendable transformation!

The Telly actress shared a couple of her dolls on her Instagram handle. Take a look:

When Television Czarina announced Hina Khan stepping into the shoes of the cult character Komolika, many tongues were left wagging. From her backless cholis to her bohemian accessories and perfect locks, Hina Khan did perfect justice to the baggage of the role she carried.

Previously Katrina Kaif had a line of Barbie dolls inspired by her & now Hina Khan follows suit.

Also Read: After dolls, Taimur Ali Khan-inspired cookies are the next big thing

Unawares of the doll, Hina Khan quips, 'I did receive a couple of messages but I didn't believe it until I saw a picture. It's super sweet and I love the adulation coming my way. A lot of work was put behind creating this look. I guess I'll get myself one for the keep.'

We wonder how will fans react, they could totally use the doll for keepsake!

Also Read: Hina Khan quits Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 midway

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates