After TIME's 100 influential list, Deepika Padukone stuns on TINGS London cover

After emerging as the only Indian actress to feature on TIME's 100 influential people in the world, Deepika Padukone has now graced the cover of TINGS London

Within a very short span of time, Deepika Padukone has carved a place for herself as one of the most talented celebrities not just in India but also globally. The testimony of her global imprints is not just the recent TIME's list, but also the TINGS London cover.

Termed as the queen of 100 crore club, Deepika Padukone holds as good as seven films in the coveted club, while her recent outing Padmaavat clocking 300 crores at the box office. With this Deepika became the first actress to have entered the 300 crore club with a woman led film. She commands the title of being the most commercially viable actress in the industry, in addition to being the highest paid actress.

The actress who has an incredible fan base not only in India but also the world is the most followed Asian woman on Twitter. With being proven as the most number of genuine followers on social media, Deepika Padukone is the reigning queen of Bollywood currently.

Deepika Padukone has also brought about a social change as she became the first actress to publicly address the condition of mental illness and her suffering from depression. The actress currently has been working towards creating awareness and supporting mental illness with her NGO, The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLF). The actress also enjoys a huge fan following, a testimony of which is seen on her social media platforms with a follower base of more than 75 million.

Way to go girl!

